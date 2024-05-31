Polydor president Ben Mortimer & co-MD Jodie Cammidge on Sabrina Carpenter's incredible chart impact

Sabrina Carpenter has made it five weeks at No.1 with her streaming smash Espresso.

The US star’s single held off a chart challenge from acts including Billie Eilish, Shaboozey and Central Cee feat. Lil Baby to maintain leadership of the chart once again.

Furthermore, Carpenter has also claimed No.1 on the Radiomonitor UK radio airplay chart.

Espresso maintained its grip at the singles chart summit with consumption of 66,935 units, based largely on 7.7 million streams in the past week as well as 1,258 downloads and 150 CD singles. The gold-certified single has sales to date of 470,005, according to the Official Charts Company.

Last year’s single Feather peaked at No.19 in early 2024 and now has consumption of 360,642.

Sabrina Carpenter performed Espresso at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton (May 26), as well as guesting with Coldplay on Magic.

Here, Polydor president Ben Mortimer and co-MD Jodie Cammidge discuss the single’s chart domination and Carpenter’s development as an artist for the UK market…

How did you achieve this huge chart breakthrough in the UK with Sabrina Carpenter? And what has helped it maintain momentum up against some strong competition?

Ben Mortimer: “It’s been a long time coming for Sabrina. Polydor have known how irresistible and fun she is for a long time, but it’s taken the world a while to catch up. We’ve been working with her brilliant team, and the Island US crew for several years with strategically placed trips to the UK, and smart building work.

“She is very clever in her approach. Everything is thought through, with her sense of humour running throughout. In terms of momentum, it’s just an 11/10 song. It’s a case of real audience growth, with a superb song placed on top.”

What was the reaction to her Big Weekend performance?

Jodie Cammidge: “We couldn't have asked for a better response. It truly felt like the highlight of the weekend, and every single person onsite flocked to the main stage for that moment, and Sabrina exceeded all expectations with her performance. Despite the rain throughout her entire set, a double rainbow appeared over the crowd at the very end, creating such a powerful moment. Her own show, along with her magical appearance with Coldplay, was a tremendous success. She put it best herself saying ‘a night I’ll never forget’.”

How much media and promotion has she done in the UK?

JC: “Sabrina has been very active with UK media for several years now, becoming a favourite with many radio stations that have supported her from the start. It’s so incredible to see all of that work has resulted in her first ever No.1 UK radio airplay record this week too! It’s a huge achievement alongside her fifth week at No.1 in the singles chart.”

How has her audience built up over the past few years leading up to this release?

BM: “Globally, it’s exploded. She had slow build hits with Feather and Nonsense. A brilliant Christmas moment with A Nonsense Christmas. The tour with Taylor. A spectacular Coachella performance. The scene was set for this moment.”

She’s the next global breakout pop star, and we’re ready Ben Mortimer

There's also been a revival for consumption of Feather, how are you helping that track in the UK?

JC: “We’re continuing to expand Sabrina’s audience across her entire catalogue, and it's exciting to see other songs gaining popularity alongside Espresso. We're particularly focused on Feather and just received news that it’s been re-added to the Capital radio playlist. This is perfect timing as she returns to London in June for their Summertime Ball.”

What are your hopes for the new album and further singles success?

BM: “There are high hopes indeed. Her profile keeps growing. I’m assured the rest of the music lives up to Espresso. She’s the next global breakout pop star, and we’re ready.”