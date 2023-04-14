Polydor scores third consecutive No.1 album as Ellie Goulding does the chart double

Ellie Goulding has achieved the chart double for the first time in her career.

The result also means that Polydor has scored its third-consecutive chart-topping album.

The Universal Music label secured a No.1 opening for Ellie Goulding’s Higher Than Heaven. It follows No.1 albums for the label in the previous two weeks by Boygenius and Lana Del Rey.

Higher Than Heaven is Goulding’s fourth chart-topping album, following No.1 results for debut Lights (2010), Halcyon (2012) and Brightest Blue (2020). Ellie Goulding - who’s managed by Tap Music - is now level with Adele as the two British female artists with the most No.1 albums.

“Huge congratulations to Ellie on such a phenomenal career achievement - she deserves it all,” Polydor co-MD Jodie Cammidge told Music Week. “We are so proud and continue to be blown away by her.

“It’s a special moment for the label too. Landing three consecutive No.1 albums is no mean feat. We have been blessed with so many brilliant records already this year. Great music from our incredible artists combined with passion and hard work from the Polydor team, is evident in our results.”

Higher Than Heaven’s opening sale of 11,818 units included 7,072 CDs, 2,111 vinyl albums, 838 cassettes, 639 digital downloads and 1,158 sales-equivalent streams.

The physical performance helped Polydor to top this week’s Artist Album Sales label rankings with a 12% market share, according to the Official Charts Company. Higher Than Heaven was also the week’s biggest seller across independent record shops.

Ellie Goulding achieved her chart double by retaining the No.1 position with Calvin Harris collaboration Miracle (Columbia). The track, which is spending its second week at the summit, is Goulding’s fourth No.1 single.