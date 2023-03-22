Position Music & Big Noise launch publishing JV including rock songwriter John "Feldy" Feldmann

Position Music and Big Noise Music Group have formed a strategic music publishing joint venture.

With the launch of the partnership, Position Music joins Big Noise in a worldwide publishing deal with Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter John “Feldy” Feldmann.

Additionally, Position Music will be representing the Big Noise Music Group catalogue including Mod Sun, The Used, The Wrecks, The Veronicas, Girlfriends, Goldfinger, Escape the Fate and Arrested Youth among others for sync.

“It’s been a lot of fun building Big Noise with Nick [Gross] and Jon [Cohen] over the years,” said Feldmann. “Really excited for this new chapter with Position Music and super stoked for the road ahead."

In addition to being the frontman of Goldfinger, Feldmann has US platinum hits including co-writes on songs for Avicii, The Veronicas, The Used, Good Charlotte, Blink 182, Sueco, 5 Seconds Of Summer, All Time Low, Panic at the Disco! and others. He has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards, including a nod for Best Rock Album for his work on Blink 182’s California in 2016.

Feldmann co-wrote Avril Lavigne’s I’m a Mess feat. Yungblud. He is a partner at Big Noise and also serves as head of A&R.

“We are very excited to have started this venture with Big Noise,” said president and CEO of Position Music Tyler Bacon. “They have impressively built a family of artists and a culture that I respect. I feel we share a kindred indie spirit.

“It is also an honour to have Feldy in our world as such a highly proficient artist, writer, producer and executive producer with the added bonus of getting him as an A&R person. We are looking to sign more writers in the venture that will be working with Feldy on his projects, along with the opportunities our A&R team brings.”

“We've been working patiently to find the right partner to help supercharge our publishing goals,” added CEO of Big Noise Music Group Nick Gross. “Position has had a 24-year history in not only creating one of the top sync machines in the world but they also know-how to identify and build the careers of top composers, songwriters and producers.

“We're amped to take Big Noise to the next level with them and tap into such an incredible infrastructure and support system that Position has built. This combined partnership will take our artists and songwriters to the next level.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Mark Chipello (VP, Head of A&R, Position Music), Tyler Bacon (President & CEO, Position Music), John “Feldy” Feldmann, Nick Gross (CEO, Big Noise), Jon Cohen (President, Big Noise), Sam Sklar (A&R, Position Music)



PHOTO CREDIT: Mallory Turner