PPL appoints Titania Altius as head of member relations

PPL has appointed Titania Altius as head of member relations.

In this role, Altius will be responsible for the member relations and development teams within PPL’s member services department.

She will also be responsible for increasing the scale of PPL’s international neighbouring rights roster by adding new performers and rights-holders to a service that already collects royalties for ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, Rita Ora, George Ezra and Emeli Sande.

Altius will work alongside head of member operations Jacqueline Hemmings and report to PPL’s director of membership and communications, Sarah Mitchell.

She joins PPL from Help Musicians, an independent UK charity for professional musicians of all genres, where as creative programme manager she headed up the development, management and delivery of its creative programme. This included overseeing the charity’s grants schemes with the MOBO Trust, which supports music creators to further their creative output, build their business skills and explore ways to maintain their wellbeing.

Prior to joining Help Musicians, Altius was creative producer on the London Borough of Culture programme in Brent, leading on engagement and education, delivering a series of programmes, performances including the delivery of the launch event at Wembley Stadium in January 2020.

From 2005 she spent several years at MCPS before joining PRS for Music, where she worked as a consultant on its pan-European online and mobile music licensing model.

A lecturer at the London College of Fashion since 2007, Titania is also a visiting lecturer at universities including Tileyard Education and BIMM.

Sarah Mitchell, director of membership and communications at PPL, said: “I am delighted that Titania has joined PPL at what is a time of great opportunity for our company. It has long been our mission to provide the highest possible level of service to our performer and recording rightsholder members. The success of this role is essential for ensuring that we deliver on this strategy, whilst also driving new initiatives to support our membership. Titania will also be key in driving the promotion of PPL’s best-in-class international neighbouring rights service across the industry, which will include developing our relationships with existing clients and further growing our membership base.”

Titania Altius said: “I am very excited to be joining PPL at such a pivotal time. It’s a fantastic opportunity to work with a great team to build on the successes of the last few years and continue to deliver for the performers and recording rights-holders who are at the heart of what we do.”