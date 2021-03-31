PPL distributes £61.3 million in Q1

PPL will pay £61.3 million to more than 25,000 performers and recording rights-holders in its Q1 distribution.

The figure includes £28.1m of international money – the third highest quarterly international distribution in PPL’s history.

The £28.1 million is made up of revenues collected from 63 collection societies around the world, with significant payments from CMOs in Germany, the USA and Italy. For the first time, this distribution also contains money from the Netherlands’ STAP, which represents producers of sound carriers in the distribution of the home copying levy and lending right remunerations.

A year on from the first lockdown, this distribution brings PPL’s total distributed monies during the pandemic to £308.8m, delivering support to its members and, indirectly, those of other CMOs during a tough time for the industry.

PPL has more than 100 agreements in place with CMOs across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America, ensuring its mandating members’ rights are represented in many of the world’s biggest music markets. The company has also invested heavily in technology that further improves data accuracy and processing, helping revenues reach recorded music creators more efficiently.

Peter Leathem, PPL CEO, said: “PPL fully established its International collections operation in 2006, and since then has distributed hundreds of millions of pounds to our mandating members for the use of their recorded music overseas. Each year our team of neighbouring rights experts work with CMOs around the world to maximise the global recorded music royalty revenues we collect and distribute each quarter. Today’s payment reflects the quality of our operations and the popularity of our members’ repertoire – it is one of the highest quarterly distribution totals in our history and brings the total paid out over the pandemic to £308.8 million.”