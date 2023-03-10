PPL launches first sustainability strategy

UK music licensing company PPL has launched its first dedicated sustainability strategy.

The Journey Towards Net Zero sets out 17 actions the company plans to take to progress its sustainability journey and reduce its overall emissions. The company is targeting net zero status by 2050, in line with national and global targets.

Over the course of 2022, PPL commissioned a full audit of its carbon footprint, comprising an independent, detailed assessment of the volume, range and sources of its emissions, including both office and home working, as well as third party partners and suppliers. The published strategy and actions are the result of this review process.

While efforts were already underway across some of the report’s key recommendations, such as renewable energy purchasing, recycling and upgrading of heating and lighting in the PPL office, a number of new short, medium and long-term commitments are set out that PPL intends to progress to reach its 2050 goal.

Progress will be measured and published on an annual basis.

This environmental strategy represents another key component in our ongoing efforts to ensure that PPL is driving change within the music sector Peter Leathem

Peter Leathem, PPL chief executive officer, said: “At PPL we are acutely aware of the need to operate with integrity and credibility, and to create a culture of doing the right thing for our people, our business and the industry as a whole. Having published our five-year equity, diversity and inclusion strategy last year, this environmental strategy represents another key component in our ongoing efforts to ensure that PPL is driving change within the music sector and that our industry is setting an example amongst the wider business landscape.”

Kate Reilly, PPL chief membership and people officer (pictured), said: “We have long had a strong environmental ethos and this strategy is the next milestone in our journey towards achieving net zero carbon emissions. We now have a number of clear objectives to guide our journey to net zero. Beyond that, we want to play our part in ensuring that our industry is doing everything it can to safeguard our planet. We are determined to complete this journey in a timely and efficient manner, with a transparent set of targets and a reporting framework that will hold us to account.”