PPL makes key promotions in member services department

PPL has made two senior appointments in its member services department.

Titania Altius takes on the role of head of member services, while Dan Millington becomes SVP/head of client services.

The team is responsible for serving a membership of more than 130,000 performers and recording rights-holders.

In her new role, Titania Altius will oversee the delivery of the member services team’s operational activity, ensuring that royalty income for PPL’s performer and recording rights-holder members is maximised. Altius will also build and maintain relationships with PPL’s key stakeholders and industry partners in the UK and around the world.

Altius joined PPL in October 2021 from Help Musicians where, as creative programme manager, she headed up the development, management and delivery of its creative programme, including overseeing the charity’s grants schemes with the MOBO Trust.

Dan Millington has been at PPL since 2009, working directly with artists and their teams to ensure their neighbouring rights income is maximised. As SVP/head of client services, Millington will lead on PPL’s member relationship management and on recruitment to its international collections service.

PPL’s international neighbouring rights roster already includes Anderson Paak, Björn Ulvaeus, George Ezra, Rita Ora and Steve Angello.

Both Altius and Millington will report to Kate Reilly, chief membership & people officer, and will work closely with Natalie Wade, director of music industry engagement.

Kate Reilly said: “The member services team play a crucial role in delivering PPL’s market-leading service. They are the first port of call for when any of our 130,000-plus membership need support, using their knowledge of the neighbouring rights sector and our members’ repertoire to work with the wider business and ensure all our members' neighbouring rights income is maximised, regardless of whether they are a global star or session musician, a major label or grassroots independent.

"Titania and Dan, already senior members of our team, are perfectly placed to help us fine-tune this service. They have a deep understanding of the neighbouring rights sector, the wider music industry and the needs of our members, as well as how to run an efficient, effective member-facing team. I am delighted that Titania and Dan have been appointed into these newly created roles. PPL’s employees are at the heart of everything we do on behalf of our recording rightsholder and performer members, and I am looking forward to working with them to deliver the best possible service.”

Titania Altius, head of member services at PPL, said: “I am delighted to take up this new position within PPL at what is a very exciting time for the company. Over the last 10 years there has been a significant improvement to PPL’s systems, processes and service to its members, and my new role allows me to build on this and maximise our members’ neighbouring rights royalty income.

“I am also excited to continue to work with the passionate, expert member services team at PPL and to develop and cement the strong relationships we have with our stakeholders and industry partners, whose collaboration with us ensures we serve our members and the industry as best we can.”

Dan Millington, SVP/head of client services at PPL, said: “In an increasingly competitive market PPL is building on our many years of success and industry-leading service to ensure that we are the natural choice for international neighbouring rights collections. After 13 years at PPL, during which it has become the global leader in international neighbouring rights, I am proud to take on this new role and to further improve PPL’s offering, supported by a dedicated, professional and ambitious team of music experts.”