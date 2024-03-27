PPL pays out £18.8 million of international revenue in Q1 distribution

PPL is paying £18.8 million to more than 22,000 performers and recording rights holders in its Q1 distribution of international revenue.

The first of four payments made by PPL annually, the Q1 distribution is up 7% on the Q1 payment made in March 2023.

“The royalties paid out by PPL provide an important and consistent revenue stream for performers, as well as independent and major labels, as part of their overall portfolio of income,” said a statement.

The Q1 payment includes international monies collected from 53 CMOs (collective management organisations) at the end of 2023 and in early 2024. PPL’s members received significant payments from Australia, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and the US.

PPL has more than 110 international agreements in place, representing 95% of the value of the neighbouring rights market.