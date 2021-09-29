PPL promotes Lucy Cousins and Charlie Rogers

PPL has announced the promotions of Lucy Cousins and Charlie Rogers in the licensing team.

Lucy Cousins has been upped to head of radio and online, while Charlie Rogers has been appointed to the position of head of television.

Cousins joined PPL from university in 2011 and has worked in a range of radio and online licensing roles. In her new role, Cousins and her team are charged with looking after and growing PPL’s extensive portfolio of radio and online licensees.

Immediate priorities will be to work with stakeholders to further develop PPL’s livestreaming approach on behalf of the company’s recording rightsholder and performer members, and to expand PPL’s multi-territory online licensing in partnership with licensees and overseas Collective Management Organisations (CMOs).

Rogers joined PPL from American Express as a rights negotiator in 2018. With his new role, Rogers and his team are responsible for negotiating PPL’s largest and most complex TV deals and for ensuring that PPL’s audio-visual licensing provides value to PPL’s members in a market that is undergoing a seismic shift from linear TV to digital on-demand services.

Their experience, knowledge and expertise will be invaluable Jez Bell

In their new roles Cousins and Rogers report to PPL chief licensing officer Jez Bell.

Jez Bell said: “I am delighted to announce these thoroughly deserved promotions, which underline PPL’s long-term commitment to finding, developing and retaining talent and knowledge across our team. Lucy is our undisputed champion of radio and online licensing and Charlie has become a key leader in our broadcast negotiations. Their experience, knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as PPL steers its way through a broadcast sector that is undergoing rapid and unprecedented change but is also creating new opportunities for us to license our members’ music.”

Lucy Cousins said: “It is such an exciting time to work in radio and online, with the recent emergence of livestreaming and with radio increasingly moving into the online space through the use of new technologies. This challenges us to think differently about how we approach the licensing of audio services now and in the future.

“After a decade with the organisation, I feel immensely privileged to progress my career within PPL and look forward to continue working with our licensees, overseas CMOs that manage similar rights to PPL in their territory and on behalf of our rightsholder and performer members.”

Charlie Rogers said: “I am very proud to continue my journey at PPL. The company is, top to bottom, full of people who love music and want to make a difference for the performers and recording rightsholders we represent.

“The world of TV has and continues to change dramatically, with more competition for eyeballs than ever and people able to watch TV any time, any place and on any device. We have to keep pace with that change and I look forward to continue working with the sector to ensure that our members are fairly paid for the use of their recordings.”