PPL promotes Sarah Mitchell to head up membership and communications

PPL has promoted Sarah Mitchell to the role of director of membership and communications.

Continuing to report into PPL’s CEO, Peter Leathem, Mitchell adds communications to her current remit of member services, where she is responsible for managing the relationships with PPL’s 110,000 performer and recording rightsholder members.

Mitchell joined PPL in 2014 as head of public performance operations and moved into the role of head of member services in 2017. She was appointed to the executive management team in the role of director of member services in 2018.

As director of membership and communications, Mitchell will now also lead the team responsible for all marketing, PR and events, which is managed by PPL’s head of communications, Lynne McDowell.

Peter Leathem said: “During Sarah’s time at PPL, she has successfully sought to enhance and improve our core business, leading the team responsible for sustaining and developing the relationships with PPL’s members. Through her work in member services, she has already been involved in the ongoing evolution of PPL’s external communications and outreach, and so this further change is a natural next step. Sarah’s business acumen, industry knowledge, and extensive contact base make her ideally suited to lead the evolution of PPL’s communications.”

Mitchell added: “I am delighted to take up this new position within PPL at what is a very exciting time for PPL. The communications function, encompassing all external marketing, PR and events for PPL goes hand in hand with the way in which we support and engage with our growing membership. I look forward to continuing to work with Lynne and her team to build upon the success that we have had in this area already.”

