PPL PRS hires Andrea Gray as MD

PPL and PRS For Music have appointed Andrea Gray as MD of Leicester-based performance rights JV PPL PRS.



Gray, who took up the role last month, has previously held senior leadership roles at FTS Ltd (part of the BNP Paribas group), Nuffield Health and more recently at Hastings Direct in Leicester.

PPL’s chief operating officer Christine Geissmar, who was appointed interim MD earlier this year following the departure of Suzanne Smith, will return to her permanent position at PPL and will continue as board director of PPL PRS Ltd.



Peter Leathem, PPL’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrea to the role of managing director of PPL PRS Ltd. Her impressive career and particular experience of establishing and growing first class customer service operations for multi-million pound companies will set her in good stead for taking our joint venture with PRS for Music to the next stage in its journey. Her drive and ambition will support the 200 strong team in Leicester who continue to work hard to see our performer and record company members receive the money they are due for the use of their recorded music."

We are pleased to have the benefit of Andrea's leadership Andrea Martin PRS For Music

Andrea Martin, PRS For Music CEO, added: “We are pleased to have the benefit of Andrea’s leadership as we continue to build our joint licensing business. Andrea’s role will be to evolve a best in class customer experience and sell the benefits of our respective members’ music to the 450,000 business premises that choose to use it and to the wider UK business community. Our members rely on their royalty income and I know with Andrea’s appointment this vital revenue stream will continue to grow.”