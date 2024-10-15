PPL to collect neighbouring rights royalties for John Lennon - including The Beatles - and Yoko Ono

The estate of John Lennon has appointed PPL to collect neighbouring rights royalties on all sound recordings where John Lennon or Yoko Ono are listed as a performer.

It means that PPL will collect broadcast and public performance royalties in markets where such rights exist for the estate’s interests in John Lennon, Yoko Ono and The Beatles.

John Lennon released his first solo album, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, in December 1970, featuring tracks including Mother and Working Class Hero. Lennon’s second solo album, Imagine, was both a critical and commercial success, topping the charts in several countries including the UK, USA, Japan and Australia.

In total, Lennon released 11 solo albums and 23 singles and as a performer, writer or co-writer secured 25 No.1 singles on the US Hot 100. As a solo artist, he scored three US No.1 albums.

Lennon and Ono achieved worldwide success with singles such as Happy Xmas (War is Over) and Give Peace a Chance. The Grammy award-winning album Double Fantasy is their most commercially successful collaboration.

In total, Ono has recorded 14 studio albums, eight collaborative LPs and released 40 singles. She has also built a large following in electronic music with 13 No.1 singles on the US Dance Chart.

It is a privilege to advocate for and collect public performance and broadcast rights globally for such a revered catalogue of recorded music Peter Leathem

The John Lennon Estate said: “PPL has shown they are the leaders in advocating for neighbouring rights globally. We have the utmost respect for the team and look forward to working with them.”

Peter Leathem OBE, CEO of PPL, said: “It is an honour to be appointed by the John Lennon Estate for neighbouring rights collections. Our team works hard to ensure no stone is left unturned in the collection of neighbouring rights royalties around the world. It is a privilege to advocate for and collect public performance and broadcast rights globally for such a revered catalogue of recorded music.”

PPL has 111 agreements in place with other collective management organisations (CMOs) around the world.

To mark the announcement, PPL has compiled UK broadcast data across radio and TV to reveal the Top 10 Most Played John Lennon recordings of the 21st century. Woman makes up 24% of John Lennon’s total airplay this century, whereas Imagine totals 23%.

1 Woman

2 Imagine

3 Happy Xmas (War Is Over) - John & Yoko And The Plastic Ono Band With The Harlem Community Choir

4 (Just Like) Starting Over

5 Jealous Guy

6 Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

7 Stand By Me

8 Nobody Told Me

9 Watching The Wheels

10 #9 Dream





PHOTO: Copyright Yoko Ono Lennon