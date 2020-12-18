PPL to pay out £42.8m in Q4 distribution

PPL will pay out £42.8 million to more than 112,000 performers and recording rights-holders in its Q4 distribution today.

The development will mark the first time PPL has paid over 100,000 performers and recording rights-holders in a single distribution and brings the total paid out in 2020 to £260.2m.

The Q4 payment also includes £700,000 from PPL’s sister company VPL, which licenses music videos when they are played in public or broadcast on TV.

We are pleased to end 2020 by paying over 100,000 performers and recording rights-holders Peter Leathem, PPL

Peter Leathem (pictured), PPL CEO, said: “We are pleased to end 2020 by paying over 100,000 performers and recording rights-holders, the first time we have done so in a quarterly distribution. It has been a tough year for many but, thanks to our neighbouring rights expertise, leading technology infrastructure, and the hard work of PPL employees, our quarterly distributions have been able to provide a stable and much-needed revenue stream.

"This distribution also brings our total 2020 payments to over £260 million, reflecting the strength of our UK and worldwide royalty collections, adding value to the performers and recording rightsholders we represent.”

It is also the sixth year that non-featured performers active in the 1960s have received supplementary remuneration administered by PPL for Copyright Term Extension. More than 7,000 performers from the UK and around the world received supplementary remuneration allocations in this distribution.