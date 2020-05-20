PPL ups Camilla Waite to deputy general counsel

PPL has named Camilla Waite as deputy general counsel.

Waite joined PPL in 2010, having previously worked as an IP/commercial lawyer and litigator at a leading City law firm.

She became head of legal & business affairs in 2013, managing the PPL in-house legal team.

Working closely with PPL’s general counsel, David Harmsworth, Waite has led on the legal aspects of many key projects and developments for the company. She also supports PPL’s public affairs activities and is company secretary of its sister licensing company, VPL.

PPL said Waite’s promotion reflects her legal expertise, experience and extensive contribution. She continues to report to Harmsworth.

Harmsworth said: “Operating in the legal and regulatory framework that we do, the PPL leadership team looks to its legal and business affairs function to facilitate commercial solutions whilst being legally robust and managing risk appropriately. Whether advising on licensing deals, international agreements, distribution policies or major projects like PPL’s joint venture with PRS for Music, Camilla has epitomised this approach during her time at PPL. Camilla now becoming deputy general counsel is deserved recognition of this.”

Waite said: “I am delighted to be moving into this new role. With copyright and performers’ rights at the heart of PPL, our legal and business affairs work can add real value to the company’s operations and I look forward to continuing to help take PPL’s key business initiatives forward. As someone who is passionate about music, it’s a privilege to help protect our members’ interests and ensure that their talent and investment are rewarded fairly.”