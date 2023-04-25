Primary Wave teams with Indian label and publisher Times Music on catalogue investment

Primary Wave Music has partnered with leading Indian record label and music publisher, Times Music.

Times Music is a subsidiary of the Times of India Group, which includes interests in newspaper, magazines, radio, television, streaming music, digital platforms, events and out-of-home marketing.

Primary Wave will invest “significant capital” in Times Music and provide resources for further Indian catalogue investments, helping to accelerate the company’s growth of its regional, film, and non-film music catalogues in global markets.

Times Music has a catalogue of film, pop, regional and spiritual songs, and recordings. The company has benefited from growth in streaming in India. The overall Indian music market grew 35% to $319 million in 2022 and is set for further substantial growth in 2023.

“Times Music is now primed to make significant investment in Bollywood and South Indian cinema music, as well as iconic Indian catalogues,” said a statement.

“Primary Wave’s partnership with Times Music is another step in its expansion into international markets, continuing to capture explosive growth for its artists, songwriters, and management clients. This exciting new partnership will provide Primary Wave, its roster of artists, and catalogue of music, an opportunity to be introduced to a significant new global market across all platforms from streaming to live performances and more.”

Primary Wave will assist the Times Music team in finding opportunities in the US, Europe and other global markets in A&R, branding, sync, film & TV, and digital marketing for Times Music’s catalogue of iconic artists, recordings, and songs.

Primary Wave and Times Music will also invest in catalogue opportunities in the Indian market including film, non-film, regional and other iconic IP, that will then form part of its push to monetise Indian IP in the international markets.

Vineet Jain, managing director, Times Group, said: “Times Music’s strategic partnership with Primary Wave is a proud moment for us at the Times Group. As the company progresses to the next phase of its expansion in the broader entertainment space, we look forward to an exciting future ahead with Larry Mestel and his incredible team at Primary Wave.”

They have built an extraordinary company utilising their creativity, tenacity and tremendous marketing skills Larry Mestel

“Music is synonymous with India and Times Music has built an incredible catalogue with amazing global potential,” added Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music. “Our partnership with Primary Wave will enable us to further accelerate our catalogue acquisition, acquire new music and reach worldwide audiences.”

“We are looking forward to working with Mandar and his entire Times Music team, who are among the best in the rapidly growing Indian music business,” said Larry Mestel, CEO & founder, Primary Wave Music. “They have built an extraordinary company utilising their creativity, tenacity and tremendous marketing skills, and we are honoured to be their partners in India.”

Primary Wave Music’s David Loiterton added: “Music is becoming more global every day. Our partnership with Times Music will enable both companies to continue to push the boundaries of what success looks like in today’s music business, within India and in the international markets.”

Since its inception in 1998, Times Music has been working with a broad array of artists and songwriters, domestic and global film studios. It is also a major player in the Punjabi and South-Indian music markets. Times Music has an exclusive global distribution partnership with Speed Records, the leading Punjabi music label.

Ramon Villa, chief operating officer of Primary Wave, and Amy Ortner, general counsel of Primary Wave, working closely with N Subramanian and Theja Kolla of the Times of India Group, negotiated the new partnership.