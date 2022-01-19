Priscilla Kotey promoted to SVP of Warner Music Ireland

Priscilla Kotey has been promoted to the new role of SVP, Warner Music Ireland.

Based in Dublin, she will lead Warner Music’s operations in Ireland, reporting to Tony Harlow, CEO of Warner Music UK.

Kotey joined the Warner Music Ireland team in 2008, working as press and promotions officer, and more recently as director of marketing and promotions. Over the last decade, she has worked on the campaigns for several Warner frontline and catalogue artists, including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, and Fleetwood Mac.

Priscilla Kotey said: “I’m so pleased to be asked to step up and lead the Warner Music team in Dublin. Ireland is an exciting and dynamic market where many of our international artists are excited to perform. And it’ll be particularly important that these artists return to support the venues and workforce that have suffered so much during the pandemic. There’s an unbelievable buzz about the health of music and creativity in Ireland at the moment and we are keen to step up our A&R efforts across the country to globally ignite the careers of more Irish artists.”

Tony Harlow added: “I’m delighted to be able to promote Priscilla into this new role and have her lead the team that represents Warner Music in Ireland. She’s a brilliant executive with a strong marketing and promotion background, who well understands the importance of the new ways of telling stories through social media and user generated content. She’s the perfect person to lead us towards the metaverse! More importantly, she is a great lover of music, and a great lover of the music of her country."

Kotey takes over from Pat Creed, managing director of Warner Music Ireland, after "a long and distinguished service that started at Atlantic Records US and continued after he moved to become resident in Ireland", according to a statement from Warner.