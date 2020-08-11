Hannah Overton has told Music Week that Secretly Group’s first Mercury Prize nomination is “long overdue”.

Porridge Radio are shortlisted for Every Bad, their first album for Secretly Canadian. Released in March, it has fairly modest sales to date of 2,677.

“It’s brilliant to see Porridge Radio being nominated,” said Overton. “It was very validating for the band after the time they spent making the record.

“They’re going to focus on promoting this record for as long as they can. ...