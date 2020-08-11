Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Prize open: Secretly scores first ever Mercury nomination

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Aug 11th 2020 at 11:44AM

Hannah Overton has told Music Week that Secretly Group’s first Mercury Prize nomination is “long overdue”.

Porridge Radio are shortlisted for Every Bad, their first album for Secretly Canadian. Released in March, it has fairly modest sales to date of 2,677.

“It’s brilliant to see Porridge Radio being nominated,” said Overton. “It was very validating for the band after the time they spent making the record.

“They’re going to focus on promoting this record for as long as they can. ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020