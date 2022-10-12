Probably Nothing launches Web3 label with Warner Records

Jeremy Fall, former celebrity restaurateur turned Web3 creator of Probably Nothing, has launched Probably A Label in collaboration with Warner Records.

The label is aimed at redefining IP ownership in the music industry, utilising Web3 technology.

The NFT culture brand will work to build an ecosystem that enables artists to create freely using new technologies.

“Their mission is not to redefine how people listen to music, but to elevate the experience in which people consume it, as well as collaborate directly with artists in a manner that helps develop their creative language,” said a statement.

The label launched 5,555 passes, which sold out in seven minutes. These debuted on OpenSea, following last week’s announcement of the partnership with Warner Music Group. Their first music drop will be from Diddy and Jason Martin, claimable for Probably A Label holders.

While artists will use the Web3 label as a new platform to release music for holders, the community will capitalise on ‘Studio A’, an incubator that will help community IP come to life. Studio A will accept pitches for any ideas specific to that project’s IP. If someone owns IP from an approved project and has an idea for a concept around it, Probably A Label can help bring it to life utilising their resources.

Jeremy and the Probably Nothing team share our vision of evolving the connection between labels, their artists and fan communities Sebastian Simone

Studio A will begin by accepting pitches using NFTs from approved partner projects including Azuki, BAYC, Clone X, Cryptopunks, Degen Toonz, Doodles, Photosynthesis, Project Gojira, Pudgy Penguins, Stickmen Toys, Women & Weapons and World of Women, with more partners to be announced soon.

Projects accepted into this incubator program will have access to resources from the Probably A Label, Probably Nothing and Warner Records’ ecosystems, including financing, marketing, creative development, partnerships, branding and PR.

Other features include the ability to own a community-created NFT project that will serve as the label’s initial virtual musician. This project will be built in conjunction with the community of holders through a voting system on design, storyline and other creative.

More features include exclusive access to the label’s future drops, a community-driven music library for holders’ use, educational content highlighting best IP execution practices, access to in-person and virtual events, merchandise and more.

“I grew up in the 90s listening to so many artists on Warner Records,” said Jeremy Fall, creator of Probably Nothing. “It’s surreal to have it come full circle and help them redefine how people experience music in today’s Web3 era. There are a lot of conversations to be had around IP ownership and how to best utilise that IP. What attracted me the most about Warner Records is that they wanted to enter the NFT space the right way by offering full IP rights for Stickmen Toys, which we ended up partnering on.”

The collaboration with Probably Nothing and Warner Records started with Stickmen Toys. Stickmen Toys is a collection of 5,000 unique, audio-visual avatars, giving collectors creative and commercial freedom to push boundaries with their ownership of the copyright.

Sebastian Simone, vice president of audience & strategy at Warner Records, said: “Jeremy and the Probably Nothing team share our vision of evolving the connection between labels, their artists and fan communities. We're excited to be partnering with Probably A Label on developing what the future of music ownership looks like, collaborating with our communities on bringing IP to life and working with artists to enter the Web3 space in a meaningful, authentic way.”





