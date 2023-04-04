Producer Ali Chant launches Fascination Street label with Bristol's Factory Studios

Producer Ali Chant has launched a new independent label, Fascination Street, in partnership with Bristol’s Factory Studios.

Chant has worked with acts including Dry Cleaning, Aldous Harding, Yard Act, Elder Island, Katy J Pearson and Perfume Genius, among others.

Fascination Street’s A&R focus is primarily based in the flourishing Bristol music scene. All distribution will be handled by state51.

Partnering with Ali Chant on this venture are Sol Curry, Leon Curry and Zoe Bell from Factory Studios, a mainstay of the Bristol music scene. The studio has hosted new and established acts, including Idles, Squid, Katy J Pearson, Ismael Ensemble, Eats Everything, PJ Harvey and Massive Attack.

Recordings will be produced by Chant at his Bristol studio, The Playpen. Most releases will be accompanied by a live performance filmed at Factory’s film studio and promoted and backed by the team at Factory and their affiliated PR partners.

The first confirmed signing to the label is Bristol-based band Oslo Twins, whose new single Breath drops on April 6.

Oslo Twins

"On a basic level, our mission is simply to put out cool music that we love,” Ali Chant, Fascination Street co-founder, told Music Week. “Stylistically we all grew up on art rock and indie music, but we're totally up for pushing the boundaries as well. It's also about finding the sorts of artists who we can see have the potential to grow and just need a little bit of support getting their music up to the next rung.

“The aim of Fascination Street is to provide a nurturing ecosystem that can enable this, as well as offering an artist-centric release outlet that can really add substance to the artist's vision and help take their work to a wider audience."

Fascination Street and Factory Studios are able offer a full suite of services for their roster of artists, from studio recordings, videos, live sessions and photography.

"Our overriding vision of the label is to build a body of work that has a unique sound and cohesion of its own,” said Chant. “We're also excited to have our in-house designer, Anthony Peters, from Studio Imeus, who is a lifelong 'label geek' and shares our vision of helping build a label that looks good as well as sounding great. Our main inspirations are impeccably curated labels like Warp and 4AD, and that's where we see ourselves heading."

PHOTO: (L-R) Sol Curry, Leon Curry, Zoe Bell and Ali Chant