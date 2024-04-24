Producer, artist and songwriter Ed Graves launches Rainbow Wood Records with AWAL

Producer, artist and songwriter Ed Graves has launched Rainbow Wood Records.

The label is an addition to the portfolio of services offered by Rainbow Wood, which includes Rainbow Wood Studios, Rainbow Wood Sessions (live talent showcase) and the Rainbow Wood Library music catalogue.

Distributed by AWAL, Rainbow Wood Records’ terms for artists cover production, studio, accommodation, and more. The first signing on the label is Ellysse Mason, whose single Cry Baby is out today (April 23).

Hailing from Bath, Ed Graves pursued formal training as a music producer and writer at Berklee College of Music in Boston. In New York City, he composed for television and film, as well as collaborating with artists, producers and engineers.

I just want to make music that we’re really proud of, and I welcome artists and managers to get in touch Ed Graves

Returning to the UK in 2020, Graves established Rainbow Wood Studios in Bath.

As a producer, writer, instrumentalist and vocalist, Graves has collaborated with Hot Since 82, Laidback Luke, Alok, Secondcity, and Audien, amassing more than 170 million streams on credited works.

He has hosted over 400 sessions at Rainbow Wood Studios and played a role in developing artists whose works are signed to labels including RCA, Ultra Records, Sony Music, Ministry Of Sound, Armada, Defected, Warner Music Benelux, The Orchard, Spinnin' Records and Knee Deep In Sound.

Ed Graves said: “I am so excited to mark the launch of Rainbow Wood Records, within the Rainbow Wood portfolio, with the release of the talented Ellysse Mason’s Cry Baby. For me this represents the logical expansion of works begun in the US, culminating in the establishment of my own studio – Rainbow Wood Studios, a growing hub for collaboration and creativity. I just want to make music that we’re really proud of, and I welcome artists and managers to get in touch.”

Rainbow Wood Studios (Photo credit: William Graves)

William Graves is the in-house videographer and photographer for the studio and label, while Jared Harris is the label manager.

“Taking on the role as label manager has allowed me to build up a great relationship with the artists and other parties associated with the label, and I’m excited to continue growing and contributing to Rainbow Wood.” said Harris.

Currently in the process of signing three more artists, the label aims to expand its roster while also recruiting more in-house producers and writers.

MAIN PHOTO CREDIT: Valeriia Zhdanova