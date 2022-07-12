Prolifica Inc rebrands to Lower Third and appoints Sean Sprey MD

Independent label Prolifica Inc has rebranded as Lower Third, Music Week can reveal.

The move establishes the record company as a home for talent that’s separate from the management arm of Prolifica.

As well as the rebrand, Sean Sprey has been promoted to managing director of the label. He was previously head of marketing.

Prolifica’s label is now in its fifth year of operation as a joint venture with PIAS. The company has had a run of Top 10 albums chart success.

Lower Third (a nod to David Bowie’s early years) has a roster including Maximo Park, Circa Waves and Two Door Cinema Club, who release new album Keep on Smiling on September 2. Developing acts include Just Wondering, Molly Burman and Childe.

The Two Door Cinema Club release will be one of the first big campaigns for Sean Sprey in his new role.

We will continue to go from strength to strength, upholding our commitment to discovering and nurturing new and groundbreaking talent Sean Sprey

“I am honoured to take on the responsibilities and role of managing director,” he said. “I am very proud of what we have achieved so far and look forward to leading Lower Third into a new era as a culturally-driven global tastemaker in the independent music sector.

“We will continue to go from strength to strength, upholding our commitment to discovering and nurturing new and groundbreaking talent, serving our artists to the highest possible standard, and continuing to produce and innovate creative and disruptive marketing strategies for our label roster internationally.”

“Shawn is a marketing maverick, a digital marketeer and a creative who brings an enormous amount of input to creative campaigns and marketing campaigns,” said co-founder Stefano Anselmetti. “He commissions all the videos, all the artwork, and oversees the digital marketing strategy. He’s a treasure, I have to say.

“We have promoted him to managing director of the label in conjunction with us rebranding the label from Prolifica Inc to Lower Third, just to make sure that we achieve a separation between the management and the label operation.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Colin Schaverien, Stefano Anselmetti, Sean Sprey





