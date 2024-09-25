Proper Group's Drew Hill elected as chairman of Official Charts Company

Proper Group’s Drew Hill has been elected as chairman of the Official Charts Company.

Alongside his role as CEO of Proper Group’s distribution division, Hill takes over the non-executive position at the Official Charts Company from September 29. He succeeds Sony Music’s Charlotte de Burgh-Holder, who has held the role for the past two years.

Hill takes the mantle as a representative of ERA, the Digital Entertainment & Retail Association, a joint venture owner of the Official Charts Company with the BPI.

In the role, Hill’s responsibilities involve working closely with the Official Charts chief executive Martin Talbot to develop and steer strategy, and chairing the Official Charts board, which is made up of representatives from the ERA and BPI membership.

Hill has more than 20 years in the entertainment sector to draw on for the new role, including roles at Walt Disney and Curb Records, before joining Proper Distribution and rising to become managing director.

As CEO of the distribution division within the newly rebranded Proper Group, he oversaw the delivery of the UK’s largest warehouse for physical music and video in Bicester, following the closure of Cinram Novum’s facility last year.

Drew Hill said: “The ways in which fans engage with music and video content has never been so varied and it remains vitally important for the UK’s Official Charts Company to continue accurately reflecting consumption. The organisation has long been the gold standard globally when it comes to market data and I’m truly honoured to play a role in further enhancing these capabilities within its next phase. I look forward to working alongside Martin, his brilliant team, and the Official Charts board, to deliver on the exciting prospects and opportunities ahead.”

Charlotte De Burgh-Holder said: “It’s been a pleasure chairing the Official Charts board. Their commitment to growing and investing in new tech means they continue to set the standard for market data across both the music and video industries. We’re very lucky to have Drew Hill as our next chair. I wish him all the best in the new role, steering Official Charts into its next chapter.”

Official Charts chief executive Martin Talbot added: “I am delighted to welcome Drew as our new chairman. His experience across the label, film, retail and distribution community makes him a perfect fit for this role, as we continue to evolve all that the Official Charts does and stands for – and prepares for the next phase in its development. I can’t wait to start working with him and get our teeth stuck into the exciting projects we have ahead of us.

“I would also like to express enormous thanks to Charlotte for the unbounding enthusiasm, insight and drive she has contributed over the past two years. She brought an unparalleled level of energy and curiosity as our chair and was an inspiring partner in helping to lead the business in our new ventures – I am delighted that she will continue to serve us as a board director over the immediate future and hopefully for many years to come.”