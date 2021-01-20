Proper Music Distribution expands deal with Wienerworld

Wienerworld has expanded its deal with Proper Music Distribution.

The renewal of the firms' existing agreement will now see the distributor handle all of Wienerworld’s audio catalogue, in addition to their DVD/BluRay catalogue.

“We’re absolutely delighted to now be able to broaden our successful relationship with Wienerworld and champion their fantastic audio-visual catalogue,“ said Proper Music Distribution MD Drew Hill (pictured).

Entering its 40th year of trading, Wienerworld is an indie label specialising in "top-tier" music videos along with record releases. It recently released Riverdance - The 25th Anniversary Show: Live In Dublin, and has upcoming CD and vinyl releases planned for both The Dave Brubeck Quartet and Devo.

“This is a fantastic logistical, sales and distribution deal enabling our entire catalogue to benefit from the knowledge and ethos of Proper’s outstanding music-dedicated team," said Anthony Broza, Wienerworld’s CEO, of the deal.

"Its vast network across mainstream and independent retail, coupled with its unique sales and personalised customer operations, represents a great opportunity to bring our music to the music public’s eyes and ears.”

