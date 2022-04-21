Proper Music Distribution receives Queen's Award For Enterprise

Proper Music Distribution (PMD), the distribution arm of Utopia Music, has been awarded the UK's most prestigious business accolade.

The Queen's Award For Enterprise was given for excellence in the international trade category, and recognises outstanding growth in overseas trade across the past three years. Over that period, Proper Music Distribution's exports increased by 85%, growing to nearly a quarter of the company's turnover.

Managing director Drew Hill said: "In the face of both Brexit and the pandemic, the team at Proper have worked incredibly hard to adapt to every challenge in building our international trade. To receive any award is an achievement and to be recognised by something as prestigious as this is a particular honour that will serve to spur us on even further."

Nimbus, a company run by disabled people to help tens of thousands of their peers have better access to entertainment venues, has also won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise. The firm was recognised in the Queen’s Award’s innovation category for their bespoke Access Card.

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise also includes 51 awards for innovation, 31 awards for sustainable development and nine awards for promoting opportunity through social mobility.