Proper Music Group aligns with Bertus on sales and distribution across Europe

Proper Music Group and Bertus, two of Europe’s leading physical distributors, have agreed a new sales and distribution deal.

The deal has been signed with the aim of simplifying processes across Europe, with just two warehouses, in the UK and the Netherlands, handling shipping for the continent. The alignment will result in a more coordinated system with less product moved and fewer returns.

It will also help to deliver lower emissions, as the wider music industry mission aims to reduce its carbon footprint.

Paperwork will be reduced too, with labels receiving one monthly sales statement covering their European sales, rather than different statements for each territory.

Local Sales offices are situated in 15 countries across Europe, serving retailers with their knowledgeable local teams, with back-up from Customer Care located at the HQ.

The first label to use the streamlined service is Nettwerk, which released Sidelines, the new album by Wild Rivers, this month.

We’re excited to join forces with our UK partners and build a pan-European one-stop shop Jan van Ditmarsch

On the deal, senior label manager Vangel Vlaski said: “Proper Music Group has always been committed to innovating and streamlining its practices wherever possible and this new deal with Bertus marks another important step in that process. We’re delighted to be leading the way alongside Bertus and look forward to welcoming other labels.”

Bertus CEO Jan van Ditmarsch added: “We’re excited to join forces with our UK partners and build a set-up that’s best described as a pan-European one stop shop. Combining both companies’ best practices and services we can offer Nettwerk a well-run operation that’s both cost-efficient and risk-reducing on many levels! We’re confident many other labels will join.”

Proper Music Group, now part of the Utopia Music family, is a full services company providing everything from global physical and digital distribution to artist and label services, publishing and D2C.

Bertus is a sales and distribution partner for labels in the Benelux and beyond. In-house promo and marketing are part of the offering, as well as representation for subsidiaries Music On Vinyl, V2 Records and a range of exclusive labels. V2 Records offers promo opportunities in the Benelux, France, Germany and the Nordic territories.