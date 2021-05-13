Proper Music Group signs distribution deal with VP Records

Proper Music Group has agreed a deal with pioneering reggae label VP Records to distribute their catalogue in the UK and Ireland.

The agreement, which sees Proper expand into reggae, dancehall and soca music, covers sales, warehousing and logistics, as well as hub services – delivering product to EU-based distributors.

The new deal also highlights VP Records’ commitment to releasing on CD and vinyl, including products from UK reggae label Greensleeves, new contemporary artists, and classic album reissues.

Proper MD Drew Hill said: “We're delighted to be working with VP to distribute their incredible catalogue of reggae, soca and dancehall music, and look forward to working with them on both classic albums and new frontline releases.”

Proper share our commitment to selling physical products Randy Chin, VP Records

Founded in 1977, VP Records catalogue includes some of the best known international reggae artists, with previous releases including Sean Paul, Chaka Demus, Maxi Priest and Shaggy.

The deal's debut release will be Alborosie’s new dub album Back-A-Yard Dub, the sister project to the Back-A-Yard vocal album from the Wailing Souls. This will be followed by Riddimentary Selection, a vinyl LP curated by DJ and Producer Walshy Fire (Major Lazer), and a compilation release 'Dancehall Anthems', featuring Kabaka Pyramid and the recent hit “Nice Up The Dance,” a revision of the 1979 Michigan & Smiley classic, produced by Jeremy Harding (Beenie Man, Sean Paul).

VP’s label president Randy Chin added: “Proper is known to be the best when it comes to independent music, they share our commitment to selling physical products and we look forward to the partnership.”

By James Hanley