Proper Music Group signs logistics deal with Naxos

Proper Music Group, part of the Utopia family, and classical music specialist Naxos UK have unveiled a new logistics deal.

Spanning the UK and Ireland, the agreement will see Proper oversee storage, picking, packing, delivery and cash collection for the UK subsidiary of the classical music giant, which boasts a large share of the UK classical music market.

Naxos currently distributes more than 35,000 classical music titles. The deal, which commences September 1, will cover Naxos’ own labels, including Naxos, Capriccio, Dynamic, Ondine, Orfeo, SWR and Opus Arte, as well as leading independent labels like Hyperion, Chandos, BIS and CPO.

This deal also marks a step forward in terms of reducing emissions.

“Combining Naxos’ product with Proper’s deliveries means less music miles and packaging, reducing the carbon footprint and improving retailer experience,” said a statement.

It follows Proper’s deal with Bertus earlier this year, which will also lower emissions through fewer warehouses and less product movement.

Matthias Lutzweiler, deputy CEO of Naxos Music Group, said: “The Naxos Music Group is delighted to announce its collaboration with Proper which has earned an enviable reputation for its professionalism and efficiency.

This agreement will allow Naxos Music UK to continue its focus on sales, marketing and promotion of its distributed labels, in the knowledge that its logistics is in safe hands. The cooperation between the two companies is a logical development and we look forward to working with Drew and his team from September 1.”

Drew Hill, Proper Music MD and VP physical distribution at Utopia, added: “I am pleased to be working with the world’s leading classical music group to further broaden our reach within the classical sphere. Handling logistics, our deal with Naxos UK also marks a step towards reducing the UK music business’s carbon footprint, as we streamline deliveries and ensure less music miles. I’m greatly looking forward to the deal commencing in September.”