Proper Music signs sales and distribution deal with Mascot Label Group

Proper Music Group has signed a deal with Mascot Label Group for sales and distribution across the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Mascot Label Group specialises in rock, metal and blues.

The new deal encompasses Mascot imprints, including Mascot Records, Provogue, Music Theories Recordings and Cool Green Records.

Notable releases so far this year have included Beth Hart’s A Tribute To Led Zeppelin and Black Stone Cherry’s Live From The Royal Albert Hall... Y'All! Other releases include David Paich’s Forgotten Toys and Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s Trouble Is… 25, which will follow later this month.

With such an extensive catalogue, Proper’s established services and infrastructure will support Mascot to grow its reach across two continents. Proper was acquired by Utopia Music at the start of the year and is part of Utopia's Distribution Services.

Vangel Vlaski, senior commercial manager, Proper Music Group & Distribution Services Utopia Music, said: “Mascot are a world leader in the metal, rock and blues sphere, with an impressive selection of imprints. We’re delighted to be working closely with the team to grow the reach of their catalogue.”

We feel we can do some special things together Ed Van Zijl

Ed Van Zijl, founder and CEO, Mascot Label Group, said: “We’re thrilled to be entering a new relationship with Proper and we’re excited about how we can all grow the Mascot Label Group family in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, together. We have a number of iconic names and upcoming young artists in our catalogue to come, and feel we can do some special things together”.

Originally founded in 1989 in the Netherlands, Mascot Label Group now operates company offices in New York City, London, Cologne, Paris, Milan, Stockholm, alongside the corporate headquarters in Rotterdam.

PHOTO: (L-R) Vangel Vlaski - Senior Commercial Manager (Distribution) at Utopia; Sarah Brown - Head of Label Management at Proper, powered by Utopia; Martin Daniels - National Accounts Manager at Proper, powered by Utopia; Steve Marsh - UK Label Manager at Mascot Records; Pat Howe - Head of Sales at Proper, powered by Utopia; Mike Bryant - Online and Regional PR at Mascot Records; Lee Puddefoot - Head of Press at Mascot Records.