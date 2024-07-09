Public Service Broadcasting take flight with SO Recordings

SO Recordings has signed Public Service Broadcasting, Music Week can reveal.

The band have just dropped new single Electra, a song inspired by Amelia Earhart's plane of the same name. It was premiered on Steve Lamacq’s BBC 6 Music show last night (July 8). New album The Last Flight will be released on October 4.

Public Service Broadcasting join a roster that includes Placebo, Hamish Hawk and Enter Shikari, whose 2023 album A Kiss For The Whole World was both the band and label’s first No.1.

SO Recordings recently scored a Top 40 breakthrough with Big Special’s debut Postindustrial Hometown Blues.

Public Service Broadcasting were previously with Play It Again Sam/PIAS and peaked at No.2 with 2021 album Bright Magic (24,389 sales to date – Official Charts Company). The band made the Top 30 last year with BBC Proms live album This New Noise.

Following a one-off, sold-out performance of Every Valley at Durham Cathedral with the 38-piece NASUWT Riverside Brass Band on July 5 as part of Durham Brass Festival, Public Service Broadcasting have a full UK and European tour scheduled for October and November 2024.

The band’s shows at Manchester Albert Hall, Bristol Beacon and Roundhouse in London have already sold out.

SO Recordings is part of Silva Screen Label Group, which was formed in 1986 by founder/CEO Reynold D’Silva.