Pulse Records appoints Tim Glover as president of A&R

Pulse Records has appointed Tim Glover to the role of president of A&R.

In this new role, Glover will sign and develop artists as well as oversee recording projects for Pulse Records.

Glover will report jointly to co-CEOs Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler, and Pulse Music Group president Ashley Calhoun. He will be based in the company’s offices in Silverlake, California.

Tim Glover has joined Pulse from Interscope Geffen A&M, where he served as executive VP of A&R. Glover had been with Interscope Geffen A&M since 2014.

During his time at Interscope, Glover worked as the point person with J Cole and artists on the rapper’s Dreamville imprint, which includes JID and Ari Lennox, among others.

He also oversaw A&R for the Atlanta-based record label and creative agency LVRN, which entered a joint venture with Interscope in 2016. Glover helped develop LVRN artist Summer Walker and 6lack, amongst others on the label. Glover also signed and oversaw Lil Mosey, Tierra Whack and rising star Jordan Ward.

Josh Abraham, Scott Cutler and Ashley Calhoun said: “Tim’s creative ability has led him to sign and work with some of the world’s top recording artists. We want our artists at Pulse Records to work with the very best in executive talent and Tim will be a key part of the team as we continue to build. We know that Tim will bring his incredible creative instincts, business acumen, and experience to this new position and that he will continue to inspire and launch countless Pulse Records artists along the way.”

Tim Glover said: “The Pulse team is synonymous with artist creativity, artist development and building a strong creative community, and they go out of their way to customise their A&R strategies to the unique needs of each and every artist. What Scott, Josh, and Ashley have built at Pulse is extremely re-energising – I’m honoured and excited to join the team, and I look forward to big things ahead.”

In June 2023, Pulse Music Group and Concord launched Pulse Records. It is distributed through the company’s longtime relationship with Universal Music Group.