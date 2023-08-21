Pulse Records forms joint venture with Brent Faiyaz

Pulse Records has formed an artist development joint venture with ISO Supremacy, the new record label founded by multi-platinum artist and Pulse Music Group publishing client, Brent Faiyaz.

Through the deal, Pulse and Faiyaz have signed Tommy Richman to Pulse Records.

Richards will also be opening for Brent Faiyaz on Faiyaz’s sold-out F*ck The World, It’s A Wasteland Tour.

Faiyaz signed to Pulse Music Group in 2016 and has since collaborated with a star-studded list of artists, songwriters and producers. Alongside his publishing deal renewal with Pulse Music Group in 2022, Faiyaz’s debut full-length album Wasteland, released independently by Lost Kids via Venice and Stem, was No.1 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global.

“Brent does things his own way, working toward the highest artistic bar, and we relate to that,” said Pulse co-CEOs Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler, and Pulse music group president/head of creative Ashley Calhoun. “Our partnership with Brent Faiyaz and his team dates back to the beginning of his career and is filled with incredible songs, milestones, and success. Brent is without any doubt one of the most impactful and unstoppable recording artists in the world. Offering Brent a JV to sign and develop new artists alongside Pulse Records is the natural next step for everyone. It’s an honour to be on this journey with Brent and to amplify Tommy’s artistry through a smart and capable team we have customised specifically for Tommy’s success. Tommy Richman has a new single releasing this week and we’re excited about his future.”

Brent Faiyaz commented: “My partnership with Pulse Music Group since day one has been transformative. In launching my new label ISO Supremacy and partnering with Pulse Records, we’ve created this platform to give artists like Tommy Richman a creative home with the ability to scale global impact and a team that is accessible who keeps creativity at the forefront. We’re going to continue to make history.”

Tommy Richman added: “I’m grateful and amazed at the support from Brent, ISO Supremacy and the team at Pulse Records, which motivates me. To have the opportunity to open for Brent on his sold-out tour is an absolute honour and to sign to Pulse Records, a creative community that really understands music and supports artists, I couldn’t ask for more.”