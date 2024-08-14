Pulse Records signs Grace VanderWaal

Pulse Records has signed Grace VanderWaal to a label deal.

Pulse Music Group and Concord launched the recordings JV last summer.

Grace VanderWaal first rose to prominence by winning America's Got Talent at the age of 12. Now, at 20, she is set to release the single Call It What You Want (August 16), with her album scheduled for spring 2025.

The sonic direction of her new album is inspired by artists such as Lorde, Girl in Red and Suki Waterhouse.

VanderWaal will also appear in Francis Ford Coppola's science fiction film Megalopolis, set to be released on September 27.

Ashley Calhoun, president of Pulse Music Group, said: “We look to sign artists that can have an impact on people’s lives, and artists that we can empower to do so. Grace has already well proven her ability to connect with fans, and, in this next chapter of her career trajectory, we are focused on channelling her own voice and vision to take things to the next level for her fans and to introduce her to new audiences. We are so excited to be working with Grace and the Raw Material team.”

Scott Cutler, co-CEO, added: “When we first launched Pulse Records, we set out to change the way things are done. As a company founded by musicians and producers, we want artists to be treated and respected for their own vision, and to be able to do that in a way that is nurturing and authentic to who they are and what works best for them. Then we go to work to create that roadmap. Grace is an incredibly talented artist and we know this next chapter will be an exciting one as we work together to introduce her new music.”

Grace VanderWaal said: “I’m very excited about this next chapter and feel confident that Pulse Records and I are going to create so much magic.”

Brad Cohen, artist management at Raw Material, said: “Grace is beyond talented; a genius if you will, and paired with the incredible team at Pulse Records, you can expect to see a lot of Grace VanderWaal over the next years to come.”

