Pulse Records signs South African artist 9lives

Pulse Records has signed Maxwell Jardine, professionally known as 9lives.

The New Zealand-born, South African artist is a pioneer of the Sigilkore sound and scene, a sub-genre drawing inspiration from trap, cloudrap, hyperpop and electronic.

Since emerging in 2022, 9lives has amassed more than 800 million cumulative streams to date. 9lives has more than 435 million Spotify streams across 15.6 million listeners in 184 countries over the past 12 months.

Multimillionaire (with Trippie Redd and Odetari), the new single from 9lives, drops on all platforms on January 19.

Pulse Music Group and Concord launched Pulse Records in summer 2023. Pulse already has a music publishing and artist management arm.

Pulse Music Group co-CEOs Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler, and president/head of creative Ashley Calhoun, said in a statement: “At Pulse, we gravitate towards artists and creators who are uniquely themselves and who are trying something new. 9lives is at the forefront of a very exciting, emerging genre and we're thrilled to partner with him to help amplify his music and his vision.”

9lives said: “I’m super-excited to have the backing of Pulse Records – their expertise and knowledge in my corner will significantly boost the journey that I’m on as an artist. I can’t wait to get started with them on this next chapter of my career!”

Dan Woolston, of Higher Ground Management, said: “I have always been a fan of Pulse, and their ability to create some of the best records with the world's most unique and established artists. The team understood the blueprint 9lives had in mind, whilst further complimenting the vision he had for the project. We are grateful to be working with Scott, Josh, Ashley, and the team at Pulse on such an exciting project.”

PHOTO: (Front) 9lives (Back L-R): Peter Lewit, Davis Shapiro Lewit & Grabel, LLP; Dan Woolston, Higher Ground Management; Scott Cutler, co-CEO, Pulse Music Group; and Ashley Calhoun, President/Head of Creative, Pulse Music Group