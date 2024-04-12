Pwr In Numbers label launches with Virgin Music

Kodj Glover and Shola Fuja have officially launched their Pwr In Numbers label.

The label has partnered with Virgin Music for distribution. It has upcoming releases planned from Reek0, Meron T and the 10+13 collective.

Glover and Fuja previously worked with Virgin on music by Arz.

“It feels like a long-time coming really,” they said in a statement. “It’s been some time since we launched the partnership with Virgin and started officially releasing records under the Pwr In Numbers label. We’re really not the ‘look at us’ type of guys so the launch could be seen as long overdue. It feels good to be finally stepping into the foreground, mainly so we can bolster our network and be known as the platform by the underground for the underground, and continue working with talented people around the world”

Pwr In Numbers is marking its launch with a showcase of emerging talent, All-4-One. The event at Oslo Hackney on Sunday (April 14) will feature a line-up including AAA, Bawo, Ramonie, Marcel, Meron T, and more.

The showcase will integrate community engagement, with proceeds from the event dedicated to funding creative workshops for aspiring artists.

“Central to the ethos of Pwr In Numbers is an unwavering commitment to artistic freedom and community solidarity,” said a statement. “Guided by this principle, the label has cultivated a nurturing environment where talent flourishes and collective support thrives.”

PHOTO: Bardha Krasniqi