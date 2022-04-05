Quality Goods Records signs distribution deal with Virgin Music Label & Artist Services

Electronic imprint Quality Goods Records has announced a distribution deal with Virgin Music Label & Artist Services.

Founded by trap artist UZ in 2016, Quality Goods Records has helped launch the careers Quix, Atliens, Rome In Silver, Jon Casey, Sfam, Oski, SoloSam and more.

Mouna Dif (pictured, with UZ), head of operations at Quality Goods, said: “Now joining Virgin Music after six years of the label’s existence symbolises a culmination and recognition of the hard work, passion, and conviction we put into all these artist projects. UMG will be bringing on resources and experience that will benefit us in an extraordinary way. Expect bigger exposure internationally, push and visibility, allowing us therefore to focus more on artist development, bigger projects, now more than ever, and diversify the music we will be releasing within the bass genre.”

Founder UZ added: “We feel like we’ve built a solid, unique auditory experience throughout our six years of existence. We’re very proud of what Quality Goods has become, and signing to Universal will help us grow our reach to interact with a larger audience without diluting the quality of our services. The music we have scheduled for 2022 is without a doubt the best we’ve collected so far, we are very excited for what’s to come in the future. Our vision is clearer than ever, and we’re here to stay!"