Radio 2's Jeff Smith to talk BBC opportunities at BPI's 50th independent label member meeting

The BPI has revealed that the 50th edition of its independent label member meetings will feature Jeff Smith, head of music for BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.

Smith, who is also chair of the 2024 Mercury Prize judging panel, will discuss how labels can work with BBC Radio to maximise their artists' impact on the stations. He is interviewed in the latest edition of Music Week about the opportunities around Radio 2 In The Park.

The independent member meetings provide updates on industry trends and developments as well as key insights into new products and services, as well as Q&A and networking opportunities. They are free to attend and are open to all the BPI’s 500-plus independent record labels and associate members.

The member meetings commenced over a decade ago in 2013, and past speakers have included representatives from Apple, Amazon, BBC Radio, independent record stores and a variety of partners that have given insights into their activities and the UK's music industry.

More recently, the BPI expanded the remit to engage its wider membership, and speakers secured have included those from the BPI's Innovation community and diversity, equity and inclusion teams, as well as from various charity partners, such as Music Support.

The upcoming member meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at its regular venue of LCCM In Southwark, London, from 4.30-6.30pm. There will be the option of a live stream for those who are not able to attend in person. BPI members can RSVP for free here.

Alongside the guest talk from Jeff Smith, the BPI team will share updates on topics including the recently launched Music Industry Streaming Transparency Code, as well as presentations from members of the BPI Innovation community. Presentations will be followed by refreshments and networking.

Chris Tams, director of independent member services and international, said: “Our free member meeting talks hosting high-profile industry guests and covering a wide range of subject matters have proved hugely popular with our independent community this past decade, with interest continuing to grow. We are delighted to open our 50th edition up to our entire membership and to welcome the BBC’s Jeff Smith to be our very special guest speaker on this landmark occasion.”

Subscribers can read our Radio 2 interview here.