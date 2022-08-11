Range Media Partners announces key music hires

Range Media Partners has appointed Lisa Wolfe and Sam Drake to its music division.

Former Columbia and Modest! Management executive Wolfe (above, right) joins as senior VP, operations, Range Music, while Drake (left) arrives as director of A&R & publishing.

Wolfe served as VP of promotion and marketing at Columbia, overseeing campaigns for Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and more. At Modest! Management, she worked with One Direction, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Niall Horan, Anthony Ramos and Little Mix.

Sam Drake spent seven years in A&R at Sony Music Publishing, where her signings included New Zealand-based artist Benee and Jon Bellion, who has written and produced for Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5, Halsey, Justin Bieber and more. Drake has already signed songwriter Geoff Warburton to Range’s management roster.

Range co-founder and managing partner Matt Graham said: “Lisa Wolfe is an outstanding all-around executive with vast experience in the music business. We couldn’t feel more privileged to have her join our company as the SVP of operations to help continue to make sure that our communication and services are as finely tuned as can be. Her knowledge of promotion, artist development and global touring has been invaluable to our younger executives and artists alike.”

He added: “Sam Drake is an outstanding publishing executive who came to us with a real desire to broaden her skills and become not just a great A&R and publisher, but a highly skilled manager capable of overseeing all aspects of a writer/producer's career. We are already seeing her thrive within Range and signing at a high level, and we look forward to the impact she will have on our impending publishing venture.”

Range music Partner, Rachel Douglas commented: “Sam’s extensive experience in publishing and deep relationships throughout the A&R community are invaluable to our growing roster of songwriters and producers. She’s already put her expertise to work at Range, securing creative placements for our clients across pop and country music. Her ear for hit songs will also help make Range’s future publishing endeavors a success.”

Lisa Wolfe said: “What Range is building is incredIbly unique. The integration across their film, TV, music, and all of their departments is both extraordinary and unparalleled. Range is reimagining and disrupting the traditional ways of the entertainment industry in a brilliant, sophisticated and thoughtful way that is paving the way for a new era of talent management. To be a part of that is very exciting. I’m honored to have the opportunity to mentor and learn alongside Range’s remarkable team of industry power players and impressive up-and-coming young executives alike.”

Range’s music division launched in 2021 and started a label in partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Virgin Music & Artist Label Services (Virgin). Its roster includes Jack Harlow, Justin Tranter, Cordae, Wale, Midland, Nova Wav, Nicky Romero, D Smoke, PartyNextDoor, Hailey Whitters, MAX, HARV, Sean Douglas, Wondagurl, Disco Biscuits and more.