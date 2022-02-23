Rareform artist services hub to boost UK and global talent in North America

US-based artist services hub Rareform has launched with plans to support UK and international talent.

It is headed up by industry executives Hallie Anderson, Hana Mogulescu and Jessica Page.

Working directly with artists, managers, distribution companies and labels from all over the world, Rareform aims to become “a new creative business force in the music industry”, according to a statement.

Rareform partners with artists and label teams, providing direct marketing support to help artists realise their vision and long-term goals beyond the borders of traditional album campaign cycles.

Rareform does not own a percentage of the artists’ business.

Hallie Anderson began her career at AEG Live NW and then moved to New York in 2013 to work on tour marketing at Foundations Artist Management. She joined Mom + Pop in 2014, where she spent six and a half years rising to head of marketing and co-GM alongside Jessica Page in early 2019. She helped run global marketing and release strategy for campaigns including Courtney Barnett, Flume, Alice Merton, Alina Baraz, Sleater-Kinney and many others.

Hana Mogulescu started at Beggars Group in New York in 2010, where she rose from an A&R scout to senior product manager. During her nine years at Beggars she oversaw campaigns from artists across all six of their labels, including The xx, Queens Of The Stone Age, King Krule, Sampha, Perfume Genius, FKA Twigs, Jungle, Ibeyi, and more.

In early 2018 she joined September Management as VP of marketing and label manager, where she helped launch the September Recordings label and ran the global marketing campaign for Rex Orange County’s Pony alongside company founder and owner, Jonathan Dickens

Jessica Page spent five and a half years as Mom + Pop Music’s head of streaming and digital strategy while rounding out her last two years as the co-GM of the label alongside Hallie Anderson. During her time at the label, she led digital strategy and cultivated DSP relationships. Prior to M+P, Page worked in distribution at Virgin Music and label services at Caroline (now Virgin).

It’s more important than ever to think about campaigns from a global perspective Hana Mogulescu

“We love partnering with international artists, labels, and managers to share our expertise on the US marketplace and how to develop their artists here,” Hana Mogulescu told Music Week. “As everyone knows, the US is the biggest music market in the world but it’s also the most competitive, especially when you are trying to break into it from outside the US. So while streaming has helped to break down and open up barriers between territories, it’s also more important than ever to think about campaigns from a global perspective, and to incorporate the US from the beginning of your planning.

Rareform will support campaigns on marketing and digital strategies.

“We currently work with several independent UK labels and management companies, including September Management, Lucky Number, Verdigris Management, House Anxiety, and Anjunadeep, as well as many other international clients, to help bolster their efforts in the US and North America and make sure that no stone is left unturned when it comes to connecting the dots and developing an audience for their artists here in the US,” added Mogulescu.

"Working with Jess and the team at Rareform across our roster has been excellent. They offer effective strategies and have an ability to garner results and set artists up for long-term success,” said Parks Vincent of September Management.