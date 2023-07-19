Raye and Shygirl lead 2023 AIM Independent Music Awards nominations

The AIM Independent Music Awards has revealed its first set of 2023 nominees from the UK’s independent sector.

The ceremony returns to the Roundhouse on September 26. It recognises the achievements of independent labels, artists and entrepreneurs that make up the UK’s independent music sector. The 2023 awards will incorporate more exclusive and intimate live performances set to take place throughout the ceremony.

Raye and Shygirl lead the pack with three nods each, while further multiple nominees include British jazz quintet Ezra Collective, London-based Nigerian songwriter Obongjayar, genre-defying artist Kelela and experimental newcomer Jessica Winter, who each land two nominations.

As the Best Independent Album category makes its return, the nominees list includes 2020’s Pioneer Award winner Little Simz, who first received an AIM Award accolade back in 2016. She subsequently won a BRIT and the Mercury Music Prize in 2022.

In the category, Little Simz’s album No Thank You joins previous AIM Awards winners Nova Twins and Rina Sawayama, with Supernova and Hold The Girl respectively. They are joined by Kelela, Oliver Sim, Obongjayar, Wu-Lu, Avelino, Raye and Shygirl.

This year’s One To Watch (in association with BBC Music Introducing) features Jessica Winter, Juice Menace, Flowerovlove, Laughta and Master Peace. Previous winners of this category include Arlo Parks and Georgia.

2023’s UK Independent Breakthrough category showcases a list of talented contenders, including Overmono, Shygirl, Suki Waterhouse, I.Jordan and Ezra Collective.

The Best Live Performer decision will once again be put in the hands of music fans, who can cast their vote for their favourite act here.

Silvia Montello, CEO at AIM, said: “This year’s AIM Independent Music Award nominees represent our diverse, dynamic and inclusive community, truly showcasing the incredible range of talent across all genres of the UK music scene. As the indie sector continues to grow, we look forward to celebrating the dedication of labels, artists, and their teams on September 26.”



AIM AWARDS 2023 NOMINEES

UK Independent Breakthrough

Ezra Collective (Partisan Records)

I.Jordan (Ninja Tune)

Overmono (XL Recordings)

Shygirl (Because Music)

Suki Waterhouse (Sub Pop)



Best Independent Track (Meta)

Connie Constance - Hurt You (Play It Again Sam)

Enny - Charge It (FAMM)

Four Tet - Three Drums (Text Records)

Makaya McCraven - Dream Another (XL Recordings)

Overmono - Good Lies (XL Recordings)

Raye, 070 Shake - Escapism (Human Re Sources)

Shygirl - Shlut (Because Music)

Sudan Archives - Selfish Soul (Stones Throw Records)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off The Edge of The World feat. Perfume Genius (Secretly Canadian)

Yves Tumor - Echolalia (Warp Records)





Best Independent EP/ Mixtape

Bellah - Adultsville (Base ‘N’ Rebulz X Marathon Music Group)

Enny - We Go Again (FAMM)

Jessica Winter - Limerance (Lucky Number)

Saint Joshua - EP2 (Ditto Music)

Yunè Pinku - Babylon IX (Platoon)





Best Independent Album

Avelino - God Save The Streets (More Music Records/ OddChild Music)

Kelela - Raven (Warp Records)

Little Simz - No Thank You (Forever Living Originals)

Nova Twins - Supernova (Marshall Records)

Obongjayar - Some Nights I Dream of Doors (September Recordings)

Oliver Sim - Hideous Bastard (Young)

Raye - My 21st Century Blues (Human Re Sources)

Rina Sawayama - Hold The Girl (Dirty Hit)

Shygirl - Nymph (Because Music)

Wu-Lu - Loggerhead (Warp Records)



Best Independent Remix

Sega Bodega Remix (On Little Independent) - Björk - Ovuke (feat. Shygirl)

Soulwax Remix (Deewee / Because Music) - Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Cliche

Nu:Tone Remix (Hospital Records) - Glxy - Butterfly Effect (feat. Hugh Hardie & Visionobi)

Jamie XX remix (Young) - Oliver Sim - GMT

Boys Noize (Secretly Canadian) - Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Wolf





One To Watch (BBC Music Introducing)

Jessica Winter (Lucky Number)

Juice Menace (Supernature)

Flowerovlove (FAE GRP)

Laughta (CTRL Records)

Master Peace (PMR)





Best Independent Video (Vevo)

Ezra Collective - No Confusion ft. Kojey Radical (Partisan Records)

Kelela - Enough For Love (Warp Records)

Obongjayar - I Wish It Was Me (Live) (September Recordings)

Raye, 070 Shake - Escapism (Human Re Sources)

Wesley Joseph - Monsoon (EevilTwinn)