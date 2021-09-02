RCA appoints Carolyn Williams as executive vice president

RCA Records in the US has announced the appointment of Carolyn Williams to the newly created role of executive vice president.

Williams will work with RCA’s executive team to oversee the company’s artist and label brand management and marketing operations.

RCA’s marketing, brand partnerships and touring and events departments will report to Williams, and she will co-lead the newly created creative and content development team. Additionally, Williams will continue to lead RCA’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives where she will drive larger activities at the label and within the broader music industry.

Most recently, Williams served as RCA’s EVP, marketing where she oversaw a team working with the roster of artists across every genre. She served as the marketing lead for Jazmine Sullivan, HER, Chris Brown, SZA, Alicia Keys, D’Angelo, Brockhampton and Childish Gambino.

Williams is an active member on the executive committee for the She Is The Music organisation and is co-chair of the NY Chapter. She is also a co-founder of The Spark, an RCA Records quarterly thought leadership programme created to generate ideas and conversation on a variety of topics with a mission to keep the company continuously connected and learning together.

Williams is the executive sponsor for RCA’s Black Music Action Committee, an internal group of employees of colour whose mission is to continue the label’s actions around diversity, equality, inclusion, mobility policies and social justice as well as in the broader music industry.