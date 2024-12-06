RCA co-president Glyn Aikins hails 'incredible' Myles Smith breakthrough

It’s a momentous week for RCA and Sony Music UK, as Myles Smith underlines his status as the hottest breaking artist in the UK by adding the BRITs Rising Star Award to his rapidly growing list of achievements.

Still only 26, the Luton-born singer offers up firm proof that, with the right act and the right sound at the right time, UK talent can soar to incredible heights. Indeed, his story, which takes in a stint honing his craft at open mic nights, is already something of a music industry fairytale.

In the wake of yesterday’s announcement of his BRITs win, RCA co-president Glyn Aikins took shelter amidst popping champagne corks to talk to Music Week about the massive numbers that Smith – who the label signed this time a year ago – has been racking up.

Aikins wasted no time in pointing to Smith’s “incredible career milestones”, with the whole of Sony Music UK celebrating the singer’s breakthrough success.

Smith's BRITs win follows his coronation as BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year, while he also secured a place on the BBC Sound Of 2025 longlist and was named Breakthrough Artist Of The Year by TikTok.

“Myles has had an extraordinary year in 2024 but it’s important to recognise that this hasn’t been an overnight success by any means,” Aikins told Music Week. “His journey from his school’s music room and open mic nights to cultivating an online audience and then selling out tours across the UK, Europe, South Africa and America is reflected in his work ethic, openness and his sheer dedication to his growing fanbase."

Aikins pointed out that Smith has “created a community and safe space both online and at his shows where fans feel like they’re a part of something special”.

Smith has achieved 1.4 billion global streams in 2024, making him the UK’s biggest breaking act on DSPs, while he is the only domestic act to have four new singles in the UK streaming chart this year, namely Stargazing, Nice to Meet You, Wait for You and Solo.

According to Official Charts Company data, No.4 hit Stargazing has 938,729 sales to date and is the UK's highest selling new song from a British artist this year. Stargazing has also topped the UK airplay chart this year, spending 26 weeks in the Top 10. It is at over 100 million UK streams and on track to pass 1m UK sales by the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, Solo has 229,556 UK sales and Nice To Meet You, released this month, debuted at No.12.

Smith is one of six domestic artists to have two Top 20 hits in 2024. Like Smith, Central Cee, Dua Lipa and Coldplay did so with new music, while the other two were Oasis and One Direction.

“Myles is achieving incredible career milestones because of his authenticity and deep connection with his fans, but also his tenacity,” Aikins added. “He is hyper aware of what’s going on around him in the world and is extremely tapped in with how to connect with fans in the real world and online. He’s not afraid to grow, evolve and try new things. And that alongside his talent, personal story telling and electric live performances make him the special artist that he is.”

Smith’s international achievements this year include reaching No.1 at Top 40, Hot AC and Alternative radio in America, where he also hit No.1 at Pop radio. Smith holds the record for the biggest jump to No.1 in Hot AC chart history, while Stargazing is the longest running Billboard 100 hit by a UK act this year so far, peaking at No.20, its current position.

Smith has achieved gold and platinum sales in 15 different markets, amassed 4m global sales and hit the Top 10 in the airplay charts in 13 separate territories, reaching No.1 in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland as well as the UK and US. He has climbed to the top of the singles charts in Belgium, New Zealand and Switzerland and has sold out tours in the UK, Europe and America.

Speaking to Music Week earlier this year for our On The Radar feature Smith opened up about his rise so far.

“Music is a vehicle for a much wider goal, which is to create a dent in the world,” he said. “I know I might sound crazy, but for me, that’s super important. This is never about how many records I sell, or how many discs of my face I have hanging at home. It’s about really making a positive change to the world and the people around me.”

Pictured above (L-R): Glyn Aikins, Jason Iley, chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, Myles Smith and RCA co-president Stacey Tang