RCA Records appoints Sam Selolwane & Keith Rothschild to lead promotions team

RCA Records has revealed new leadership for the promotions teams with Sam Selolwane and Keith Rothschild each being named head of promotion.

An official press release confirmed that Selolwane will oversee the hip-hop, R&B and mixshow formats, while Rothschild will oversee the pop, rhythm and rock formats.

Both will report into the company’s COO John Fleckenstein.

Speaking about the appointments, Fleckenstein said: “Sam is a passionate, forward thinking leader who is a fierce advocate for our artists. She is universally respected by both her peers and RCA family alike. Keith is a seasoned pro who has made an immediate impact at RCA with his relentless drive and strong head for strategy. Together they represent a bold and progressive future for our RCA Promotion teams.”

Chairman & CEO, Peter Edge added: “Sam is an outstanding executive and I’m excited to have her lead this team. She possesses the qualities of a bold leader and is admired by the industry at large. Keith is an influential leader and his ambition for our artists is clear. I know he will be effective in driving the team to deliver success on behalf of our artists.”

Selolwane was most recently SVP, Urban Promotion at RCA Records, and has over 20 years of experience (15 years of which are with Sony Music). She has worked with artists including Chris Brown, H.E.R., SZA, Usher, Miguel, Jazmine Sullivan, Davido, ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky, Khalid, G-Eazy, Alicia Keys as well as new comers Doja Cat, Mulatto and Fousheé.

Selolwane said: “As time and trends change, the passion for breaking artists in the new landscapes continues. I am excited to continue to work with my dynamic team pushing the boundaries of promotions with our incredible roster. I’m looking forward to making history under the leadership of RCA’s music visionaries. I am humbled, thankful and honored for this incredible opportunity.”

Rothschild joined RCA Records in April 2020 as SVP, promotion and has worked with the likes of Tate McRae, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus. Prior to his time at RCA, he was SVP, promotion at Def Jam Recordings where he spent 7 years working on the promotion campaigns for Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Alessia Cara, Fall Out Boy, Logic and many more.

Rothschild commented: “I’m so thankful for this amazing opportunity. To be able to help lead the incredible RCA promotion team is an honor. I look forward to breaking new artists and working with already established legendary artists at this historic label.”