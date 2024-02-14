RCA Records sign British alternative metal sensations Sleep Token

One of the world's most exciting alternative acts have a new home.

Today (February 14), RCA Records has confirmed the signing of rapidly-rising British sensations Sleep Token.

While the actual identities of its band members remains shrouded in mystery (the band do not grant interviews), their rapid success is all together easier to piece together.

The band’s latest album Take Me Back To Eden – released via Spinefarm – entered the charts at No.3 in 2023, and has sold 50,764 copies to date according to Official Charts Company data. Their 2021 release This Place Will Become Your Tomb has sold 24,427.

They have 3.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 85+ million career streams to date.

Fresh from headlining OVO Arena Wembley last December, the group’s 2024 run of UK and US headline dates sold out on their first day. Sleep Token have sold 75,000 tickets in the UK, adding an extra show at THE O2 London and Leeds First Direct Arena.

You can see the band's tour dates below:

NOVEMBER

November 25 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

November 26 - Manchester, Co-op Live

November 28 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

November 29 - London, The O2

November 30 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

DECEMBER

December 2 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

December 3 – London, The O2

Photo: Andy Ford