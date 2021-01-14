RCA Records unveils new leadership structure

RCA Records in the US has unveiled a new leadership structure.

Mark Pitts (pictured, left) has been promoted to the role of president of RCA Records, working to grow creative business operations as well as the company’s cultural initiatives.

John Fleckenstein (pictured, right) has been upped to COO, where, in addition to his current duties, he takes on more of the company’s day-to-day business oversight.

Both execs will continue to report to Peter Edge, chairman & CEO of RCA Records.

Joe Riccitelli will depart the company and provide transitional services to continue his work with key projects.

Peter Edge said: “RCA Records was a different company even just a few years ago. Over the past decade, there has been a genre shift in consumer demand and streaming has revolutionised every aspect of our business so we must constantly adapt and iterate on our successes.

“Mark has demonstrated tremendous growth as an energetic, unstoppable leader whose unbridled enthusiasm and experience will be invaluable in taking our company to exciting new directions. With his deep relationships and decades of success working with legendary, pioneering artists, he is the ideal partner to help move our creative direction in a renewed, expanded way for the future.”

He added: “John has been a tremendous partner working effectively alongside me and across Sony Music globally these past few years driving our business forward. This new role will give him expanded oversight to reinvigorate all aspects of RCA’s operations.

“I want to thank Joe for his years helping build RCA for success. He played a key role in building the careers of many of our biggest artists and I look forward to supporting his next chapter.”

We are an artist-first company with the best development team in the business John Fleckenstein

Mark Pitts said: “New title, same energy! It’s no secret that music is a driving force in my life, so being recognised as someone who can continue to guide and motivate the RCA family of groundbreaking artists and fellow executives to further greatness is a responsibility that I do not take lightly.

“I’m blessed to still be in an industry that I’m so passionate about and the picture we paint for ourselves is never completed, so I look forward to more learning and creating culture-defining moments. Excited to work with Fleck and continue to build off of what we’ve established and I have to thank Peter and Coach Stringer for always having my back!”

John Fleckenstein said: “We are an artist-first company with the best development team in the business. I’m incredibly proud of the RCA Family we have cultivated over the past few years with our fresh creative minds, experienced team leaders and our trailblazing roster. Mark’s passion is unmatched. Bringing his fearless and aggressive drive into the center of the company will be a true game changer for our people and our culture. I’m forever grateful for the ongoing partnership extended by Peter Edge and the support and leadership of Rob Stringer.”

With a career spanning over 25 years, Pitts was most recently president of urban music, RCA Records. He will remain CEO and founder of ByStorm Entertainment, a full-service entertainment company that was established in 1998. Having signed Chris Brown in 2004, Pitts continues to be a guiding force in his career.

Fleckenstein was most recently co-president of RCA. He has held various roles at Arista, Jive Records, as well as relocating to Sydney, Australia to lead marketing and promotion for BMG’s Asia-Pacific Region. It led to Fleckenstein running Sony Music’s International team, overseeing worldwide campaigns for superstars such as Daft Punk, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake and more.

Since joining the RCA team in 2015, he has helped drive artist breakthroughs including Khalid, Doja Cat, SZA and Brockhampton.