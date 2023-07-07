RCA's Stacey Tang hails Nothing But Thieves 'stellar' campaign with first No.1 album

Nothing But Thieves have secured their first No.1 album with their fourth release, Dead Club City.

The Essex rock band have come close before with 2020’s Moral Panic (No.3 peak) and 2017’s Broken Machines (No.2).

Dead Club City’s opening week of 13,622 sales (5,526 CDs, 3,318 12-inch vinyl albums, 703 cassettes 1,611 digital downloads and 2,464 sales-equivalent streams) is the highest yet for the group from Southend. There was a 15.5% increase in opening sales for the latest album compared to Moral Panic almost three years ago.

Their self-titled first album, which peaked at No.7 in 2015, is their biggest seller with 116,374 sales to date (Official Charts Compamy).

Nothing But Thieves are one of the current rock acts who have successfully cracked streaming. They have 5.1 million Spotify monthly listeners.

“We are thrilled for Nothing But Thieves and Dead Club City hitting the No.1 spot this week,” said RCA co-president Stacey Tang. “It’s such a well-deserved accolade and we couldn’t be happier for them. The band and the crew they’re surrounded with have worked relentlessly and with such collaborative good energy over the past year to deliver an album campaign that’s a step up musically and conceptually.

“Delivering firsts across airwaves in the UK and internationally, bigger streaming numbers in multiple territories and increases in their global fanbase, everyone involved gets to celebrate their stellar contribution and a job well done today.”

The band also have a Top 40 airplay hit with the single Overcome.

Following a North American tour in the autumn, Nothing But Thieves will play UK shows including two nights at OVO Arena Wembley (November 10-11).