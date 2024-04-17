Your site will load in 16 seconds
RCA UK appoints Harri Davies to lead A&R department

April 17th 2024 at 4:26PM
Harri Davies has been named head of A&R at RCA Records UK. 

Davies will report into co-presidents Glyn Aikins and Stacey Tang and, according to a press release, will be tasked with “steering the A&R strategy, signing talent and continuing to build on the label’s legacy”.

Davies arrives from his most recent post as senior director, A&R at Concord Music Publishing. He previously served at Bucks Music Group, and has worked with an array of artists and producers including Tyla, Krept & Konan, Chase & Status, Imanbek, Alex Metric and Flowdan.

I’m honoured to step into this role, at a label with a rich history of musical innovation

Harri Davies

Harri Davies said, “I’m honoured to step into this role, at a label with a rich history of musical innovation. I look forward to working alongside the incredible RCA team and leveraging my experience to discover new artists together.”

Glyn Aikins and Stacey Tang commented: "Harri embodies the globally-minded, creative spirit that has always been at the heart of RCA UK. His understanding of the music landscape and passion for nurturing artists will undoubtedly have a positive effect, steering our team and artists towards further global success.”

 

