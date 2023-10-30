Reactional Music partners with Defected Records to bring dance music to games

Reactional Music has signed an agreement with Defected Records to bring dance music to games.

Reactional is driving musical experiences in gaming, connecting the two sectors creatively, commercially and technically.

Under the new partnership, Defected has licensed the masters for a selection of tracks from its wider catalogue for use on Reactional’s music delivery platform and personalisation engine for games developers. These include tracks by Bob Sinclar, Dennis Ferrer, Kings Of Tomorrow, MK and The Shapeshifters, as well as more recent hits from CamelPhat, Honey Dijon and John Summit.

Joining Reactional’s other rightsholder partners, Defected and its artists will gain access to a global games market valued at $188 billion, according to research from MIDiA. Other partners include Hipgnosis Song Management and production music house APM Music.

Reactional’s technology changes the way people experience, interact with and enjoy music in games, by allowing developers to bring any commercial or production music into a game and for the entire game’s visuals, music and sound to react to an individual’s gameplay in real time.

Reactional’s technology will provide us with a much welcomed opportunity to tap into new gaming-centred revenue streams Shamus Damani

Reactional’s platform is currently in beta, with several pilot games projects in development and a global partnership agreement with game publisher Amanotes signed in August. Reactional enables music as an in-game purchase, allowing people to pay to personalise their personas and gameplay with their favourite tracks.

Reactional does not alter, mix or edit the music master. It also tracks all music use across its platform, and enables new detailed data analytics and insight into music use by gamers.

Shamus Damani, Defected Records’ director of business affairs, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with the Reactional team over the last two-plus years and to finally get to this point of rollout. Reactional’s technology will provide us with a much welcomed opportunity to tap into new gaming-centred revenue streams for the benefit of our artists, writers and other stakeholders, and we are excited to see how this space develops over the coming months and years.”

David Knox, president of Reactional Music, said: “Right from the first conversation, the team at Defected have been incredibly excited by our vision of enabling the gamer to add to their gameplay experience by personalising their game soundtrack. As a rights-holder and a brand partner they bring not only an incredible catalogue of music but Defected’s team also bring an appetite for the new and enabling new music consumption platforms that fit with where their audience is.”