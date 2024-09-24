Reactional Music signs 'landmark' gaming deal with Beggars Group

Reactional Music has signed a licensing agreement with Beggars Group to connect music and gaming.

Reactional enables music to be personalised within a game in real time, becoming the soundtrack of the game.

By licensing tracks for use via Reactional’s music personalisation engine and delivery platform, Beggars Group is the latest in a growing network of music rights-holder partners who will gain enhanced access to the global games market.

Beggars Group includes 4AD, Matador Records, Rough Trade, XL Recordings and Young. The independent company has released music by Adele, Amyl & The Sniffers, Anohni, Big Thief, Black Midi, FKA twigs, Fontaines DC, Grimes, Interpol, King Krule, The National, Overmono, Queens Of The Stone Age, Radiohead, Pixies, Sampha, Spoon, The Prodigy and The xx, among many others.

Reactional is also pioneering commercial music to be enabled as an in-game purchase at scale for the first time. Spending on in-game personalisation is predicted to grow to $100 billion by 2029, according to MIDiA.

Beggars’ decision to be a part of Reactional is one of the big landmark moments in our development David Knox

Simon Wheeler, Beggars Group director of global commercial strategy, said: “Beggars has been proactive in licensing new services and technologies for many years; we have always tried to embrace new technology and new ideas to create new opportunities for our labels, their artists and the incredible music that they make.

“Reactional Music is doing something really interesting in the gaming space. It complements our existing licensing team’s work and extends our reach with games developers and over three billion gamers across the world. We know that gamers are music consumers that over-index in their consumption of music and we’re excited to see what this new partnership will bring.”

David Knox, Reactional Music president, said: “Beggars’ decision to be a part of Reactional is one of the big landmark moments in our development. Right from the first conversation, Simon Wheeler and the team at Beggars understood what we are building at Reactional Music.

“Games are changing from something to beat or finish to somewhere to hang out and spend time. Gamers are big music fans, they want the music and the artists they love to be a part of their entertainment experiences. Our platform and technology allows music artists to become part of those immersive entertainment experiences, whilst ensuring a new flow of creative partnership, a commercial model that works and an entirely new source of rich data about gamers and music fans.”

Reactional Music has partnered with over 50 music rights-holders worldwide over the past three years as it grows its music delivery platform catalogue. Licensing partners include Defected Records, Cherry Red Records, Hopeless Records, Hipgnosis Song Management and production music groups such as APM Music, Soundstripe and Alibi.