Reactional Music to bring catalogue from Cherry Red and Hopeless Records to gaming audience

Reactional Music has agreed two new partnerships with Cherry Red Records and Hopeless Records.

The tech company is working on the convergence of games and music, connecting the two sectors creatively, commercially and technically.

Reactional’s technology changes the way people experience music in games. It enables developers to bring any commercial or production music into a game and for the visuals, music and sound to react to an individual’s gameplay in real time.

Reactional’s technology will soon enable music as an in-game purchase, allowing people to pay to personalise their personas and gameplay with their favourite music.

By licensing tracks for use via Reactional’s music personalisation engine and delivery platform, Cherry Red Records and Hopeless Records are the latest in a growing network of rights-holder partners who will gain access to a global gaming market worth over $200 billion a year.

Reactional has a number of global games partnerships, including mobile games publisher Amanotes.

Founded in 1978 and home to acts including Dead Kennedys, The Fall and Kim Wilde, UK label group Cherry Red Records includes over 15 active labels spanning a diverse range of genres. Its agreement with Reactional covers the master rights to the group’s full catalogue, including tracks by Everything But The Girl, The Monochrome Set, The Residents and Felt, as well as a selection of song rights owned by its publishing division Cherry Red Songs.

Hopeless Records has licensed the master rights to its full catalogue, including releases from alternative acts All Time Low, Avenged Sevenfold, Neck Deep and Sum 41.

Reactional has signed multiple rights-holder agreements, including with fellow independent Defected Records, as well as Hipgnosis Song Management and production music house APM Music.

We believe that independent music and emerging artists will be an essential part of the Reactional Platform, for developers and for gamers David Knox

Matt Bristow, Cherry Red Records director of business affairs and licensing, said: "Innovation is so important to independent music; the opportunities to open up new platforms and new audiences through Reactional is a very exciting step for Cherry Red. The Reactional platform solves the technical and commercial difficulties of connecting music and games, giving us an opportunity to bring Cherry Red’s catalogue to a whole new audience. The possibilities this opens up for all artists and creators is immensely exciting.”

Ian Harrison, Hopeless Records general manager, said: “Hopeless is proud to partner with Reactional as it pioneers groundbreaking ways for fans to experience music. We are big believers in Reactional’s vision and thanks to their team, there is an exciting new future where music and gaming come together in a much more interesting and natural way than ever before.”

David Knox, Reactional Music president, said: “The independent music sector has been instrumental in developing and nurturing so many new amazing artists. We believe that independent music and emerging artists will be an essential part of the Reactional Platform, for developers and for gamers. Cherry Red and Hopeless share this belief and have been vocal supporters of what we are building at Reactional. Both have really engaged and understood what we are building, as well as where new personalisation and creation technology can increase music’s reach and power. The ability for consumers to now be able to personalise their experience in gaming and interactive worlds is incredibly exciting and a natural step in technology and consumption.”

Jesper Nordin, Reactional’s co-founder and chief creative officer, will be part of the New Scores: Merging Music & Gaming panel at this year’s SXSW Conference. He will also join the BPI’s Insight and Innovation panel sessions at SXSW’s UK House.