Record Store Day 2024 delivers fundraising boost for War Child UK

As the official charity partner of Record Store Day 2024, War Child UK has revealed the fundraising boost to support the charity.

With the support of indie record stores and record labels for this year’s initiative, War Child UK has raised £42,000.

It brings the total money raised to £120,000 across the five years of partnership.

Across the RSD campaign in 2024, a series of special releases were created from the acts including The Cure, The 1975, Celeste, Patti Smith, Blur and more, with £1 from every unit sold being donated to War Child.

In addition, Rega Research donated Planar 3 turntables, which were signed by artists and raffled from War Child’s crowdfunding site. This year, turntables were signed by Kate Bush, Blur and Young Fathers, with Robert Plant, Foals and Kae Tempest among those who have taken part in previous years, raising tens of thousands of pounds.

Finally, in 2024 RSD also teamed up with Studio by Miraval to deliver a pop-up record store. Fans could get a mystery vinyl for just £5. All proceeds were donated to War Child and Calm.

All proceeds raised will help War Child to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children affected by conflict all over the world.

It is a real honour to be able to partner with War Child and raise money for such an important cause Megan Page

Head of War Child Records Richard Clarke said: “We are so proud of our partnership with Record Store Day, we feel very much part of the fabric of a fantastic celebration of the record shop. The team put so much love, care and attention to embed War Child in RSD and raise as much as possible for children whose lives have been torn apart by war. It’s been such a pleasure to work together for the last five years and see the partnership grow and grow. To have exceeded £120,000 raised for some of the most vulnerable children and families affected by conflict is a really incredible and special thing.”

Megan Page, head of PR, marketing & promotions at ERA and coordinator of Record Store Day UK, said: “It is a real honour to be able to partner with War Child and raise money for such an important cause at such a significant time. The values and ethos that underpin War Child have made this one of the most rewarding and fulfilling partnerships we could have ever dreamed of working on and to be able to make difference under the RSD umbrella is a huge privilege. We look forward to continuing the campaign activity in the years to come!”